Lawsuit on behalf of Investors in South Carolina Public Service Authority Mini-Bonds announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in South Carolina Public Service Authority (Santee Cooper) Mini-Bonds.



Investors, who purchased South Carolina Public Service Authority (Santee Cooper) Mini-Bonds, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff claims that the Official Statements were materially false and misleading because, as described in the Complaint, Santee Cooper knew that SCANA's primary subsidiary, South Carolina Electric & Gas was not providing adequate oversight of the V.C. Summer Nuclear Project, that Santee Cooper's own attempts to supervise the V.C. Summer Nuclear Project were failing, and that the V.C. Summer Nuclear Project was already hopelessly behind schedule and unlikely to be completed, if at all, prior to the deadlines to earn financially necessary tax credits under the Energy Policy Act.



Those who purchased South Carolina Public Service Authority (Santee Cooper) Mini-Bonds should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.



