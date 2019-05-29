Collegium to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

STOUGHTON, Mass., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences in June:



The Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 4 th in New York City. Management will present at 2:30pm ET.



in New York City. Management will present at 2:30pm ET. The William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5th in Chicago. Management will present at 9:20am CT.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

