Collegium to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
May 29, 2019 8:00am   Comments
STOUGHTON, Mass., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences in June:

  • The Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 4th in New York City. Management will present at 2:30pm ET.  
     
  • The William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 5th in Chicago. Management will present at 9:20am CT.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Contact:
Alex Dasalla
adasalla@collegiumpharma.com

