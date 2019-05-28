California Bank of Commerce Announces Promotion of Vivian Mui to Chief Credit Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (OTCQX:CALB), the holding company for California Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), has announced the promotion of Vivian Mui from Deputy Chief Credit Officer to Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer. Mui will assume her new role on July 1, 2019. She replaces John Lindstedt, who was the Bank's founding Chief Credit Officer and has been serving in the position on an interim basis. Lindstedt will continue to advise the Bank as Chief Credit Officer Emeritus.

"Over the past 12 years, Vivian has added tremendous value to the Bank's credit administration function. She has long been a key member of our leadership team and we look forward to the additional positive impact she will contribute to the success of the Bank and its clients in this new role," said Steven Shelton, California Bank of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer.

Stephen Cortese, Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors, added, "Vivian is uniquely qualified to continue the credit culture that defines California Bank of Commerce. The Bank has long been known in the market for its high quality loan portfolio and client base."

Vivian Mui has served in key credit roles since the Bank's founding in 2007. Previously, Mui held various lending and credit administration positions at Mechanics Bank. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics from University of California, Berkeley and has worked in financial management and commercial banking since 2001.

About California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce

California BanCorp, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. The stock of its parent company, California BanCorp, trades on the OTCQX marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp and California Bank of Commerce, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com .

