Lamar Advertising to appear at NAREIT's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
May 28, 2019 4:56pm   Comments
BATON ROUGE, La., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq:  LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at NAREIT's REITweek: 2019 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at approximately 3:45 p.m. (ET).

The question-and-answer session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company's website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days. 

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,200 displays.

Company Contact:   Buster Kantrow
Director of Investor Relations
(225) 926-1000
bkantrow@lamar.com

 

