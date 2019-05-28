Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

LONDON, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in June:



Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings with attendees. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Autolus' website at https://www.autolus.com. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

Andrew Oakley, chief financial officer, and Christopher Vann, chief operating officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., hosting one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com.

