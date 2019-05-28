Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in June
LONDON, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in June:
- Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will host one-on-one meetings with attendees. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Autolus' website at https://www.autolus.com. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.
- Andrew Oakley, chief financial officer, and Christopher Vann, chief operating officer, will participate in the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., hosting one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, go to: https://www.autolus.com.
Investor contact:
Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-212-966-3650
susan@sanoonan.com
Media contacts:
Silvia Taylor
Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications
Autolus
+1-240-801-3850
s.taylor@autolus.com
Julia Wilson
JW Communications
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com