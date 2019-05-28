Guggenheim Securities Hires Keith Burba to Expand Energy Investment Banking Practice in Houston

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Keith Burba will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in the Energy Investment Banking group. Mr. Burba will focus on advising oil & gas companies and will commence work at Guggenheim in August.



Mr. Burba has more than 15 years of investment banking experience and will join Guggenheim from Barclays, where he most recently served as a Managing Director and Co-Head of Houston Natural Resources Investment Banking. During his time at Barclays, Mr. Burba focused on upstream and midstream energy companies. Mr. Burba began his investment banking career at Lehman Brothers in 2004.

"Guggenheim is excited for Keith to join the firm," said Mark Van Lith, Co-CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. "Keith is a well-respected advisor to leading energy companies and will be an important contributor to our rapidly growing Houston investment banking franchise. We look forward to Keith's continued success on the Guggenheim platform."

Mr. Burba received his B.B.A. and M.B.A. from the University of Mississippi. He will be based in Guggenheim's Houston office.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $265 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,400 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs.

1Assets under management are as of 3.31.2019 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $60bn.

Media Contact