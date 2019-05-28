Ian Worden Named Matrix Medical Network Chief Information Officer and Product Architect

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matrix Medical Network, the leading provider of in-home and mobile health clinic assessments and care management, has announced that Mr. Ian Worden has been named the company's chief information officer (CIO) and product architect. In his role, Mr. Worden will be responsible for leading the company's overall information technology strategy, services and operations, as well as overseeing Matrix's product expansion while working closely on transforming customer need into technical solutions and system designs.



Mr. Worden has over 20 years of IT, product and operations experience, including serving as CIO and product architect for a ground-breaking healthcare technology company, as well as vice president, product development for a national leader in durable medical equipment.

"Technology and product expansion plays a critical role in our growth and diversification," said Mr. Keith Henthorne, Matrix executive chairman of the board. "There's an increasing dependency for IT to provide enabling capabilities that facilitate our growth. Ian's extensive experience as an innovation leader in technology and product will be critical in helping us to drive change, create greater value for our clients and, most importantly, deliver even stronger solutions to improve members' care and health outcomes."

Matrix continues to innovate and apply technology to further engage the thousands of health plan members they see every day and support its growing set of clinical services delivered in-home and via mobile health clinic settings. In addition to the traditional responsibilities of CIO, Mr. Worden will also serve as chief product architect, which will allow him to continue to collaborate with Matrix clients, sales, account management and product management in defining, executing, measuring and maintaining existing and new products.

"I look forward to partnering with our various business stakeholders and technology leaders to better understand the needs of our clients as they relate to our technology and systems," said Mr. Worden. "It's an exciting time at Matrix as we continue our transformation into a broader healthcare services company that connects members with more options for the care and support they need."

About Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. Matrix providers engage with health plan members wherever they are in their journey to health improvement. Our national network of community-based clinicians delivers in-home services for members while our fleet of mobile health clinics provides community-based care with advance diagnostic capabilities. These options, and our advanced engagement approach, helps health plans manage risks, close care gaps and connect members to more options for the care and support they need. Matrix is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, and partners with leading health plans and providers across the country. Matrix is backed by Frazier Healthcare and Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) of Stamford, CT. For more information, visit matrixmedicalnetwork.com .

Matrix Medical Network Media Contact

David M. Goodspeed: office 480.862.1970 or david.goodspeed@matrixmedicalnetwork.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8d570cc-48f1-44f0-aa5e-222ae698c67e