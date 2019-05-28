2nd Annual Whiskies of the World at Taste of Dallas June 7, 2019

Dallas Houston & Austin, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Whiskies of the World Texas tour will start off in Dallas on June 7th when the 2nd Annual event returns in 2019 at the Dallas Market Center Main Hall, an all-indoor, fully air-conditioned location, Friday night from 6:30 PM – 10:00 PM. The second stop will be in Houston for the 5th Annual event on September 19th at The Houston Chronicle Building from 6:30 PM to 10:00 PM. The final Texas stop will be in Austin for the 8th Annual event on September 21st at LZR Room from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM. All three events will benefit Helping A Hero, which is the 2nd largest national organization that builds homes for our severely wounded heroes injured in theater during the War on Terror.



Dallas VIP tickets cost $100 and General Admission tickets cost $75.



Whiskies of the World gathers more than 200 expressions of the world's most fascinating distilled spirits along with their makers and ambassadors to give its guests an opportunity to sample, learn and experience a night of delicious spirited fun. From the biggest brand names to small craft boutique whiskies, there will be a vast range of flavor profiles to experience. These include Scotch whiskies, Irish whiskeys, Japanese whiskies, American whiskeys, bourbons, rye whisky, wheat whisky and so much more.



Other popular features of the events include whisky seminars, food pairings, a cigar roller and a whisky and cigar seminar.



We express our gratitude to our sponsors that make these events possible. Our sponsors include Helping A Hero, Twin Liquors, Sigel's, Specs, Houstonia, Austin Monthly, Dallas Observer.



Whiskies of the World allocates tickets for charity fundraisers. Contact us if you have an event before August 31.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.whiskiesoftheworld.com.





More about Whiskies of the World LLC

Originating in San Francisco, Whiskies of the World is now a series of six hugely popular whisky festivals taking place in California, Texas and Georgia. Whiskies of the World offers guests the opportunity to taste superlative whiskies and to meet the outstanding personalities of the whisky world.

Whiskies of the World provides tickets for 501c3 charity fundraisers.

