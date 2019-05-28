Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
May 28, 2019 12:46pm   Comments
Share:

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Grafmyre CFP®, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ:PWOD) has announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2019 cash dividend of $0.47 per share. 

The dividend is payable June 25, 2019 to shareholders of record June 11, 2019. 

About Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc.
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank.  The banks serve customers in North Central and North Eastern Pennsylvania through their retail banking, commercial banking, mortgage services and financial services divisions.  Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. stock is listed on the NASDAQ National Market under the symbol PWOD. 

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the company's website at www.pwod.com.

   
Contact:  Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  300 Market Street, Williamsport,  PA,  17701
  (570) 322-1111
  (888) 412-5772 
  pwod@pwod.com
  www.pwod.com

PWB_logo.png

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga