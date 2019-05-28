TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

WILMINGTON, Del., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Do you own shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS )?

Did you purchase any of your shares prior to May 28, 2019?

Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Total System Services, Inc. ("Total System" or the "Company") (NYSE:TSS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company's entry into an agreement to merge with Global Payments Inc. ("Global Payments") (NYSE:GPN). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Total System will receive 0.8101 Global Payments shares for each share of Total System common stock they own. Upon closing, Total System shareholders will own 48% of the combined company and Global Payments shareholders will own 52% of the combined company.

If you own common stock of Total System and purchased any shares before May 28, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com , or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact .

