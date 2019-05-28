Lifted Liquids Going Public by Merging With CBD LION and Publicly Traded Acquired Sales Corp.

ZION, Ill., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifted Liquids, Zion, IL ( www.LiftedLiquids.com ) is excited to announce today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to go public by merging with CBD LION, Mundelein, IL ( www.CBDLION.com ) and publicly traded Acquired Sales Corp. (OTC:AQSP), Lake Forest, IL. The transaction is expected to inject significant growth capital into Lifted Liquids, which will allow it to even further accelerate its rapid growth.



Founded in 2015, Lifted Liquids was created with a passion to build a culture-based organization focused upon quality products and a healthier lifestyle. Lifted Liquids produces its own lines of CBD-infused products, CBD devices, research and development of CBD and vape brands and products for private label clients. Lifted Liquids has a unique raw goods/CBD supply chain that many customers benefit from: CBD and CBG isolate, full spectrum and broad spectrum water soluble and distillate. Nicholas S. Warrender, Founder and CEO of Lifted Liquids, said: "Being in this business I noticed there was a disruptive supply chain that plagued the industry. We went to hell and back to create traceable supply chains with credible documentation. We are your solution for all bulk supply needs."

Lifted Liquids has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered and cost-effective CBD products and hemp raw goods that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Lifted Liquids' goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry.

Nicholas S. Warrender, Founder and CEO of Lifted Liquids, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to join forces with like-minded individuals operating companies who are focused on the consumer first. Our goal is, and always has been, to help people improve their lives through quality products and to create a company that serves as a magnet to attract high caliber individuals with harmonious values and character. We take great pride in uniting with other industry leaders like CBD LION, and we believe that by working together we can make a monumental positive impact on our industry and the lives of many."

From the start, Nicholas S. Warrender and Lifted Liquids have been hustling on a shoe-string budget with great people and followers that have helped them get to this point. This merger will help Lifted deliver more high quality products to their customers.

Erik S. Lundgren, Founder and CEO of CBD LION, said: "Collaborating with industry innovators and expanding our teams will be a powerful catalyst for future growth. We are excited for Lifted Liquids to join the LION PRIDE and we are thrilled to help Nick and his business continue growing the Lifted Liquids brand. We are seeking to partner with successful, innovative and creative entrepreneurs, like Nick, who are laser focused on making the best products for the people."

