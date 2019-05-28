CLASS ACTION UPDATE for NTNX, APYX, NOK and KSHB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Class Period: Class A shares purchased between March 2, 2018 and February 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 28, 2019

The complaint concerns whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements about its investments in growth and its maintenance of high profit margins. On February 28, 2019, Nutanix announced its second quarter fiscal 2019 results and reported third quarter guidance that was below analysts' expectations. Management acknowledged that "inadequate marketing spend for pipeline generation and slower than expected sales hiring" were the reasons for the weak guidance. On this news, Nutanix's share price fell from $50.09 per share on February 28, 2019 to a closing price of $33.70 on March 1, 2019.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 - April 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Apyx Medical Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the clinical study on the use of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing had not met its primary efficacy endpoint; (2) as a result, the clinical study did not support the Company's application for regulatory clearance; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to receive regulatory approval of J-Plasma for dermal resurfacing; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Class Period: April 15, 2015 - March 21, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 19, 2019

About the lawsuit: Nokia Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alcatel-Lucent S.A. ("Alcatel") maintained insufficient internal controls and was materially non-compliant in its business practices; (ii) Nokia had failed to conduct adequate due diligence into Alcatel prior to its acquisition; (iii) subsequent to the completion of Nokia's acquisition of Alcatel, the Company maintained insufficient internal controls over the integration of Alcatel's businesses; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, at all relevant times, Nokia was at risk of serious criminal and civil penalties; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KSHB)

Class Period: July 13, 2017 - April 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 1, 2019

About the lawsuit: During the class period, KushCo Holdings, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) KushCo made material accounting errors in connection with its acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid; (ii) as a result, KushCo's previously issued financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017, included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for such periods, and financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended May 31, 2017, November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, May 31, 2018 and November 30, 2018, included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such periods, could not be relied upon; (iii) KushCo's net loss for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, was more than twice as high than previously reported; (iv) KushCo and its management's assurances that its financial statements for those fiscal years and periods were accurate and fairly reported could not be relied upon; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

