Alphatec to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference and the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ("ATEC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ATEC), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:



Pat Miles, ATEC's Chairman and CEO, will present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference on June 7, 2019, at 8:00 A.M. ET.



Pat Miles will also present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference on June 19, 2019, at 11:30 A.M. ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

Live audio webcasts of each of the conference presentations, along with copies of the accompanying presentation materials, will be available online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.atecspine.com . The webcast replays will be archived under the "Investor Presentations" link for 90 days following the conference.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery. ATEC designs, develops and markets spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders associated with disease and degeneration, congenital deformities and trauma. The Company markets its products in the U.S. via independent sales agents and a direct sales force. Additional information can be found at www.atecspine.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made during the investor events referenced herein may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. A list and description of such factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law.

Investor/Media Contact:

Tina Jacobsen

ir@atecspine.com

(760) 494-6790

Company Contact:

Jeff Black

Chief Financial Officer

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

ir@atecspine.com



