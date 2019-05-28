Paycor to Host Two-Day "BUILD" Web Summit

CINCINNATI, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced it will be hosting its tri-annual Web Summit with a focus on building a company no one wants to leave. This free online webinar series will take place June 4-5, 2019 and will teach human resources (HR) and business leaders how to build a culture that can be a powerful competitive advantage in a tight job market when turnover is high and unemployment is at historic lows.



According to the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of April 2019, the unemployment rate is at 3.6%, which is the lowest it has been since 1969 . Consequently, it's more difficult than ever to find the right talent, so HR teams and department managers need to do everything they can to retain their best people. Paycor's "BUILD" Web Summit will provide the actionable insights HR and business leaders need to drive retention and reduce turnover.

Highlights of the two-day event include:

The keynote presentation titled, "Why Employees Leave," led by Jennifer McClure, CEO of Unbridled Talent and DisruptHR, will discuss why employees quit their jobs, as well as why the top reasons for quitting - company culture, the work environment, purpose, direction and managers - are under leadership's control. In addition, McClure will share how HR leaders can step into and embrace the responsibility to create and nurture workplace environments that attract, recruit and retain top talent to achieve an organization's strategic goals and objectives.

The summit will include a total of eight sessions led by industry experts that discuss how to BUILD an organization that upholds competitive benefits, talent, culture and more, to ensure employee retention.

The virtual event will also give HR professionals the opportunity to earn HRCI and SHRM continuing education credits - at no additional cost. For more information on which sessions offer continuing education credits, please visit the Paycor Web Summit website: https://go.paycor.com/Web-Summit.html

Schedule at-a-Glance:

Day 1: Tuesday, June 4, 2019

When: 10:00 - 10:30 a.m. ET

What: "BUILD a Compelling Benefits Package"

Who: Andrea Toben, Total Rewards and Wellbeing Manager, Paycor

When: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET

What: Keynote Session: "Why Employees Leave"

Who: Jennifer McClure, CEO, Unbridled Talent LLC and DisruptHR LLC

When: 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET

What: "BUILD a Culture of Feedback"

Who: Karen Crone, CHRO, Paycor

When: 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. ET

What: "BUILD a Remote Workplace"

Who: Sarah Laboranti, Consultant, Dynamic Corporate Solutions, Inc.

Day 2: Wednesday, June 5, 2019

When: 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. ET

What: "BUILD a Competitive Compensation Plan"

Who: Christine Ippolito, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Principal, Compass Workforce Solutions

When: 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET

What: "BUILD a Burnout-Resistant Culture"

Who: Eugene Partridge, Director of Purchasing, Paycor

When: 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. ET

What: "BUILD a Compliant Interview Process"

Who: Katharine Weber, Principal, Jackson Lewis P.C.

When: 2:30 - 3:30 p.m. ET

What: "BUILD an Intern Program to Scout New Talent"

Who: "Shayna Royal, College Recruiting Program Manager, Paycor

To register for the Web Summit, visit: https://go.paycor.com/Web-Summit.html

Supporting Resources

About Paycor

More than 30,000 medium and small businesses nationwide trust Paycor to help them engage, manage and develop their people. Paycor is known for delivering the best unified HCM platform for the SMB market, but what makes us legendary is the total client experience we provide, from responsive service and user-friendly design to expert partnership and thought leadership. Our unique combination of technology and expertise helps clients streamline every aspect of people management so they can focus on what they know best—their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit www.paycor.com .

