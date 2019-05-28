OTC: INVVY Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Indivior PLC announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Indivior PLC (OTC:INVVY).



Investors, who purchased shares of Indivior PLC (OTC:INVVY), have certain options



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film, that Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs, that as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges, and that due to the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



