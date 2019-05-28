Alarm.com to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TYSONS, Va., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM), the leading platform for the intelligently connected property, today announced that Steve Valenzuela, Chief Financial Officer, will participate and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference and the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference.



Event Details:

Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Fireside Chat at 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET

William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Hosting Investor Meetings

About Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.

Alarm.com is the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of people depend on Alarm.com's technology to monitor and control their property from anywhere. Centered on security and remote monitoring, our platform addresses a wide range of market needs and enables application-based control for a growing variety of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Our security, video, intelligent automation, energy management and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com's common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM. For more information, please visit www.alarm.com .

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

David Trone

Alarm.com

ir@alarm.com

Media Relations:

Matt Zartman

Alarm.com

mzartman@alarm.com