Voip-Pal.com Announces the Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rejected Apple's Request for Rehearing

On May 22, 2019, the Honorable Judge Lucy Koh denied as moot defendants Apple and Amazon's Alice 101 consolidated motions to dismiss in Cases 18-CV-06216-LHK and 18-CV-07020-LHK. If they choose to, the defendants will have another opportunity to file a new motion by June 5, 2019.

On May 24, 2019 the Patent Trial and Appeal Board denied Petitioner Apple's request for a rehearing in Cases IPR2016-01198 and IPR2016-01201.

On April 23, 2019, Voip-Pal filed a Notice of Appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to appeal the Order Granting Defendants Consolidated Motion to Dismiss entered on March 25, 2019 in Case Nos. 18-CV-06177-LHK, 18-cv-06217-LHK, C, 18-cv-04523-LHK, 18-cv-06054-LHK. The appellant's brief is due by June 25, 2019.

Voip-Pal and their attorneys in Germany have been carefully weighing all options for seeking injunctive relief for its European patent. They are close to finalizing their strategy and expect to announce their proposed actions very soon.

Recently, Voip-Pal CEO, Emil Malak authored an op-ed on the current status of the United States patent system. In his article, Mr. Malak calls for revamping the current patent system and praises the efforts of USPTO Director Andrei Iancu, who Mr. Malak believes is determined to correct the problems at the USPTO to better protect inventors and encourage innovation.

The op-ed was published on IPWatchdog.com. IPWatchdog.com has been recognized by their peers as "one of the leading sources for news, information, analysis and commentary in the patent and innovation industries". The article can be viewed on IPWatchdog.com or at the Company's website www.voip-pal.com

CEO, Emil Malak, stated, "We are very pleased with the PTAB's decision to deny Apple's request for a rehearing. For the second time in recent months three senior PTAB judges have sided with Voip-Pal. They have confirmed the two challenged patents on their merits and rejected Apple's accusations and innuendo. Since we launched our first legal actions in 2016 our patents have been heavily challenged and we expect more challenges may come. We are very confident in the strength of our patents and we believe they will survive any challenges that may come our way based on their technical merits."

"The current patent system favors the tech giants of Silicon Valley making it difficult for small companies to assert their patents against infringement. However, we are determined to see this through until the very end. The defendants, Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Twitter and Amazon are working together and will do whatever they can to drag this process out. We want everyone to know we are not going away. We will continue this fight until we reach a settlement, sell the Company or have our day in court. Eventually the defendants will have to deal with us and our patents will prevail. Patience is a virtue"

