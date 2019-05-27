MAY 28 DEADLINE: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Other OTC: FCHS) and Encourages FCHS Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTC:FCHS) securities between April 1, 2014 and November 14, 2018 (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 28, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants were engaged in an undisclosed pump and dump scheme that manipulated and artificially inflated the price of First Choice common stock, and failed to disclose their involvement, rendering certain of their public statements materially misleading. On November 15, 2018, after a federal criminal indictment and an SEC enforcement action were announced against Romandetti and his co-conspirators, First Choice common stock fell nearly 65%, closing at $0.35 per share.

If you purchased First Choice securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the First Choice lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/fchs/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts