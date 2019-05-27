Petrocapita Announces Statement of Claim Against Petrocapita Oil and Gas L.P.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrocapita Income Trust (CSE:PCE) ("Petrocapita" or the "Trust") announces that as of May 22, 2019, Petrocapita Oil and Gas L.P. was served a Statement of Claim by Safeway Holdings (Alberta) Ltd (the "Claim"). The Claim seeks full payment to Safeway in the amount of $8,069,520.55 (plus costs), and the appointment of a receiver. Petrocapita Oil and Gas L.P. does not plan to dispute the Claim.



Until a receiver is appointed Petrocapita Oil and Gas L.P. plans to maintain economic production and to continue to seek transactions that may assist in dealing with the current situation.

Petrocapita Oil and Gas L.P. intends to keep the oil and gas regulators in Alberta and Saskatchewan fully aware of the Claim status.

