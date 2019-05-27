Bombardier named preferred bidder for €3 billion Cairo monorail project

Two new monorail lines to connect, East Cairo with New Administrative City and 6th October City to Giza



BERLIN, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Transportation has been named preferred bidder to build and supply a new monorail system in Cairo, Egypt.

The potential value of the bid for Bombardier Transportation is €1.2 billion for the Design & Build Contract. In addition, there is a 15+15 years Operations and Maintenance deal with a potential value of about €1.1 billion. The rolling stock part of the order will be developed and built in Derby, UK.

The project is for the delivery of a 54km monorail system connecting the New Administrative City with East Cairo as well as a second 42km line connecting 6th October City with Giza. Bombardier Transportation will deliver the project in partnership with two Egyptian companies Orascom Construction and the Arab Contractors.

The order award is subject to contract and final confirmation.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry's broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 40,650 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

