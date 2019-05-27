Market Overview

Media Advisory: Alberta labour's response to UCP Government Tabling of Bill 2

Globe Newswire  
May 27, 2019 3:50pm   Comments
EDMONTON, Alberta, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gil McGowan, President, Alberta Federation of Labour will be available for comment on Bill 2: An Act to Make Alberta Open for Business after 4:15 p.m. today.

   
DATE:      May 27, 2019
TIME:    After 4:15 p.m.  Interview opportunity 
WHO:  Gil McGowan, President, Alberta Federation of Labour
LOCATION:  Alberta Legislature   
   

Media may contact Gil McGowan directly: (780) 218-9888.

Ramona Franson
Director of Communications
rfranson@afl.org

