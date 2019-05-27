CB2 Insights to Host Q12019 Earnings Call on May 31, 2019

TORONTO, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights ("CB2" or the "Company") (CSE:CBII, OTCQB:CBIIF), a leading provider of medical cannabis-focused Real World Evidence to the healthcare sector, will be hosting its Q1 2019 earnings call on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).



CB2 will issue a press release and file its earnings on SEDAR at approximately 4:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The press release will be available at the same time on the Company's website at www.cb2insights.com/news .

Access via Phone (audio only) :

Date: Friday, May 31, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. (EDT) US/Canada Toll Free Dial In: 1-800-319-4610 Toronto Local Dial In: 1-416-915-3239 International Dial In: 1-604-638-5340 Call Name: CB2 Insights Earnings Call

A replay of the earnings call will be available on the company's website 24 hours after the call takes place.

Submitting Questions :

Those interested in submitting questions for the earnings call can do so by emailing investors@cb2inisghts.com prior to the start of the call. CB2 Insights will attempt to answer all questions submitted, however some questions may not be answered during the call due to time constraints.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We do so by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through our proprietary software and service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, CB2 Insights and its group of sub-brands has become a leading force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry.

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com.

