DEADLINE FRIDAY: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AT&T Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AT&T Inc. ("AT&T" or "the Company") (NYSE: T ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Investors who acquired the Company's shares pursuant to its Registration Statement issued in connection with AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner in June 2018, or purchased the Company's shares between October 22, 2016 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 31, 2019.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. AT&T increased prices for DirecTV Now service while discontinuing promotional discount offers for the service at the same time. This resulted in existing customers leaving the service when their discount expired, and new customers avoiding the service altogether based on high prices. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about AT&T, investors suffered damages.

