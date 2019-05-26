SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mueller Water Products, Inc. - MWA

NEW YORK, May 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mueller Water Products, Inc. ("Mueller Water Products" or the "Company") (NYSE: MWA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Mueller Water Products and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 27, 2017, in connection with its second quarter 2017 financial and operating results, Mueller Water Products disclosed that certain radio products produced by the Company's Technologies segment between 2011 and 2014 had been failing prematurely, resulting in a $9.8 million warranty charge. On this news, Mueller Water Products' stock price fell $1.43 per share, or 11.28%, to close at $11.25 per share on April 28, 2017, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on August 6, 2018, in connection with its third quarter 2018 financial and operating results, Mueller Water Products reported a $14.1 million warranty charge. On this news, Mueller Water Products' stock price fell $0.75 per share, or 6%, to close at $11.74 per share on August 7, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume.

