KushCo Holdings, Inc. (KSHB), Nabriva Therapeutics PLC (NBRV), Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Class Action

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKT: KSHB)

Class Period: July 13, 2017 - April 9, 2019

Deadline: July 1, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/kshb

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) KushCo made material accounting errors in connection with its acquisitions of CMP Wellness, Summit, and Hybrid; (ii) as a result, KushCo's previously issued financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended August 31, 2018 and August 31, 2017, included in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K for such periods, and financial statements as of and for the quarterly periods ended May 31, 2017, November 30, 2017, February 28, 2018, May 31, 2018 and November 30, 2018, included in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such periods, could not be relied upon; (iii) KushCo's net loss for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2018, was more than twice as high than previously reported; (iv) KushCo and its management's assurances that its financial statements for those fiscal years and periods were accurate and fairly reported could not be relied upon; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Class Period: November 1, 2018 - April 30, 2019

Deadline: July 8, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nbrv

On April 30, 2019, Nabriva disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") seeking marketing approval of CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva advised investors that "[t]he CRL requests that Nabriva address issues related to facility inspections and manufacturing deficiencies at one of Nabriva's contract manufacturers prior to the FDA approving the NDA." On this news, Nabriva's stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 27.42%, to close at $2.17 per share on May 1, 2019.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Class Period: May 11, 2018 and April 22, 2019

Deadline: July 12, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/eqbk

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the Company's loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain substandard loans; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.