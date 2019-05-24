CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PSMT and SCOR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.



PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Allegations: PriceSmart, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company's omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) that the Company's South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) that the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) that these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) that the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) that there was a material weakness in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting; (7) that increasing competition negatively impacted the Company's revenue and profitability; and (8) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Class Period: November 8, 2018 - March 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, comScore, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company was experiencing difficulties implementing its business strategy; (2) that, as a result, the Company's financial results would be materially impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

