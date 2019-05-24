Bunker Hill Community College Offers Cannabis Industry Workforce Development Training Programs

Boston, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bunker Hill Community College (BHCC) will host an educational workshop sponsored by Patriot Care, entitled "The Marijuana Industry in the Greater Boston Area." The information session will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 6-9 p.m. at BHCC's Charlestown Campus.





This workshop will serve as both an introduction to the industry as well as a preview for a more comprehensive workshop that is planned for June 4 and 5. The two-day Cannabis Career training is a six-hour workshop that includes tips and strategies for navigating your way into the new and fast-growing legal marijuana industry, whether you are interested in working for others or want to participate as an investor or owner. Presenters will include executives from Patriot Care, which owns and operates medical marijuana dispensaries in Boston, Lowell and Greenfield, MA, as well as a cultivation and manufacturing facility in Lowell.





Mary-Alice Miller, chief risk officer of Columbia Care, the parent company of Patriot Care, commented, "At our dispensaries across the country, including our dispensaries in Boston, Lowell and Greenfield, we have seen the positive impact that high-quality cannabis can have on health and wellness. We are honored to partner with BHCC as we look to support the local Greater Boston community and facilitate professional entrants into the cannabis market."





"We are excited to partner with Patriot Care in offering an opportunity for individuals to learn about the emerging cannabis industry in Greater Boston," said BHCC Dean of Workforce Economic Development Kristen McKenna, "This is a unique opportunity for anyone interested to learn about the skills and attributes necessary to succeed in this industry directly from corporate leaders."





Workshop topics will include:

· An overview of the marijuana industry and the issues it faces, both today and in the future

· An analysis of current regulations in Massachusetts for medical and adult-use licenses

· Considerations for participating in the industry (including the careers available and the requirements for each position)

· Personal skills and attributes required for success

· The unique challenges faced by an owner/operator in the industry

This May 29 workshop is free of charge and open to anyone. The two-day course running June 4-5 is $95. Pre-registration is required for both workshops and can be completed on-line by visiting bhcc.edu/cannabis-training/.



BHCC does not endorse the use of cannabis products or purchasing products from our partner companies. BHCC's intent is to provide a public service by providing information about an emerging career track.

About BHCC:

Bunker Hill Community College is the largest community college in Massachusetts, enrolling approximately 19,000 students annually. BHCC has two campuses in Charlestown and Chelsea, three satellite locations and a number of instructional centers throughout the Greater Boston area. BHCC is one of the most diverse institutions of higher education in Massachusetts. Sixty-five percent of the students are people of color and more than half of BHCC's students are women. The College also enrolls nearly 1,000 international students who come from 100 countries and speak more than 75 languages.

About Patriot Care:



Patriot Care operates medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries in Lowell and Greenfield, a medical cannabis dispensary in Boston and a cultivation and manufacturing facility in Lowell. Patriot Care is a subsidiary of Columbia Care Inc., which is one of the largest and most experienced multi-state operators in the medical cannabis industry, with licenses in 15 jurisdictions in the US and the EU. With over 1,000,000 successful sales transactions since its inception, Columbia Care is a patient-centered organization setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, caring and innovation, working in collaboration with some of the most renowned and innovative teaching hospitals and medical centers in the world. The Company is committed to providing the type of education and transparency patients deserve and quality of product that clinicians expect. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Karen Norton Bunker Hill Community College 6172282177 kmnorton@bhcc.mass.edu