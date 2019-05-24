Market Overview

HeadHunter Group PLC to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on June 4, 2019

Globe Newswire  
May 24, 2019 8:00am   Comments
Share:

NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC ("HeadHunter"), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, announced that its first quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

HeadHunter will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:

Standard International:  +44 (0) 2071 928000
UK (local): +44 (0) 844 571 8892
UK (toll free):  0800 376 7922
USA (local):  +1631 510 7495
USA (toll free):  1866 966 1396
Russian Federation (local): +7 495 249 9849
Russian Federation (toll free):  810 800 235 75011
Conference ID: 6777247

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hdiq5op3

Contacts:

Investor Inquires
Arman Arutyunian
Phone: +7 925 341-0018
E-mail: a.arutyunian@hh.ru 

Media Inquiries
Alexander Dzhabarov
Phone: +7 926 687-2624
E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru

