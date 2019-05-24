HeadHunter Group PLC to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on June 4, 2019

NICOSIA, Cyprus, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC ("HeadHunter"), the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, announced that its first quarter 2019 financial results will be released on Tuesday, June 4, 2019.



HeadHunter will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following details:

Standard International: +44 (0) 2071 928000 UK (local): +44 (0) 844 571 8892 UK (toll free): 0800 376 7922 USA (local): +1631 510 7495 USA (toll free): 1866 966 1396 Russian Federation (local): +7 495 249 9849 Russian Federation (toll free): 810 800 235 75011 Conference ID: 6777247

Webcast:



https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hdiq5op3

Contacts: Investor Inquires Arman Arutyunian Phone: +7 925 341-0018 E-mail: a.arutyunian@hh.ru Media Inquiries Alexander Dzhabarov Phone: +7 926 687-2624 E-mail: a.dzhabarov@hh.ru