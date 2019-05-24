Datametrex Secures More Government Contracts

TORONTO, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that it has secured contracts for approximately $250,000 CAD for its services. The contracts include the Company's first sale to the United States and an extension to an existing contract with a division of the Canadian Federal Government.



"Securing our first contract with the US client is a great milestone for Datametrex. We announced on January 16 th , 2019 that we were granted approval to be a vendor to the US Government so we are thrilled to make our first sale. The additional contract from our Canadian Federal Government client reinforces our technology as a go to solution in social discovery" says Andrew Ryu, Chairman and CEO of Datametrex AI.

About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com).

Additional information on Datametrex is available at: www.datametrex.com

For further information, please contact:

Jeffrey Stevens – President & COO

Email: jstevens@datametrex.com

