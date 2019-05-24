Summit Financial Group, Inc. Increases Dividend 7% Announces Q2 2019 Dividend of $0.15 Per Share

MOOREFIELD, W. Va., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. ("Summit") (NASDAQ:SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a second quarter 2019 dividend of $0.15 per share payable on June 28, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2019, representing a 7 percent increase compared to the $0.14 paid in Q1 2019.



Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.2 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-three banking locations.