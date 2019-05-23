Canadian Public Relations Society in Calgary Donating 60 Volunteer Hours of Professional Services to Calgary Reads in '60 for 60' Charity Event

CALGARY, Alberta, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Calgary chapter of the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is celebrating its 60th anniversary by donating 60 hours of member volunteer time on May 25 and May 26 to Calgary Reads.



We've transformed a heritage house in Calgary's Inglewood neighbourhood into a welcoming hub of reading where school groups and families can come to experience the pleasure of curling up with a good book. Children can read on their own or enjoy a story read aloud by a parent, caregiver, Reader in Residence or House Mother. They can also choose a free book to take home and keep.





The '60 for 60' event will bring together public relations and communications professionals of all levels in a two-day workshop to strategically address Calgary Reads' communications' needs.

"For 60 years our members have been leading professional communication and public engagement in our community. We feel that in this milestone year it is important to give back," says CPRS Calgary President, Tom Ormsby. "Calgary Reads works with words, literacy and expression, which aligns seamlessly with the day-to-day activities of our members."

On Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26, CPRS Calgary members will gather in teams for shifts at Calgary Read's Children's Reading Place in Inglewood to develop initiatives identified by Calgary Reads as literacy and organizational priorities

"Developing a love of reading in children is crucial. Literacy has the potential to strengthen family and community bonds; it develops empathy in growing brains, and it encourages a sense of curiosity and wonder which is needed to be a successful learner," says Steacy Collyer, CEO at Calgary Reads. "We know that children who have access to reading at an early age have higher literacy rates and perform better as adults.

"Calgary Reads is grateful to CPRS's charity of choice. Both organizations share a love for words – the fit is obvious. Because of that, I'm really looking forward to the synergies we can form together to build awareness around the need for children to have access to books."

For more information on CPRS Calgary, please visit: https://cprscalgary.com/about/ . For more information about Calgary Reads, please visit: https://calgaryreads.com/.

CPRS is a national organization of men and women who practice Public Relations, with sister associations in other countries. The Calgary chapter represents those in the Calgary and surrounding area at every career stage. The organization strives to promote the highest standards in the PR field, sharing skills and knowledge that promote best practices. CPRS works to advance the professional stature of public relations and regulates its practice for the benefit and protection of the public interest.

Calgary Reads believes all children should read with confidence and joy, which would positively change literary outcomes in children. Calgary Reads and the Alberta Reads Network's work and impact are made possible through an integrated ONE TEAM approach. This is a mix of talented staff, Board members, volunteers, consultants, Champions and other contributors all committed to meaningful community engagement in support of children's literacy.

