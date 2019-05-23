Credo to Demonstrate Robust 100G and 400G Connectivity Solutions at Computex 2019

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computex – CREDO , a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology which delivers high performance, low power connectivity solutions for 100G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks today announced it will be showcasing it's Credo Connectivity solutions portfolio during Computex 2019 in Taipei, TW from May 28 – May 31.



"Our Credo Connectivity solutions are being widely deployed in cloud, service provider, and enterprise networks," said Jeff Twombly, vice president of marketing and business development at Credo. "Leveraging our low power, high performance SerDes technology, we are delivering a wide range of technology that includes Active Electrical Cables for in-rack and intra-rack deployments, CDR/DSP devices that enable low power 100G per lambda DR1/FR1 and DR4/FR4 optical connectivity, and 400G port level retimers, gearboxes, and MACsec devices to enable robust line card solutions."

Live demonstrations:

Active Electrical Cables (AEC)

400G to 400G

OSFP and QSFP-DD 400G to 4x100G with speed-shifting functionality within the cable

OSFP/QSFP-DD to 4xQSFP28 200G to 2x100G with speed-shifting functionality within the cable

QSFP56 to 2xQSFP28 100G to 100G with speed-shifting functionality within the cable

SFP-DD to QSFP28

Optical Modules

100G DR1 to 400G DR4 interoperability

400G Linecard Solutions via SamTec's Active Chassis

400G port connectivity through four connector types



To schedule a time to view the demonstrations in Taipei, please contact Credo at sales@credosemi.com .

About CREDO

CREDO is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high performance computing markets. CREDO's advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port enabled networks. For more information, please visit: www.credosemi.com .