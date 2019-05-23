CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PSMT, LYFT, MOMO and LTHM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 - October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Allegations: PriceSmart, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the Company's South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the Company's revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Class Period: pursuant or traceable to the Company's Offering and Registration Statement issued in relation to the March 28, 2019 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

According to the lawsuit, Lyft's Offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that: (1) Lyft's claimed ridesharing position was overstated; (2) more than 1,000 of the bicycles in Lyft's rideshare program suffered from safety issues that would lead to their recall; (3) Lyft's drivers were becoming disincentivized from driving for Lyft; (4) Lyft failed to warn investors that a labor disruption could affect its operations; and (5) as a result, Lyft's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Class Period: April 21, 2014 - April 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 15, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Momo Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Momo's compliance procedures and controls were inadequate to prevent, inter alia, illicit financial reporting activity; (ii) Momo's social and dating app, Tantan, was materially noncompliant with PRC law and/or regulations; (iii) Tantan was consequently at an increased risk of being removed from Chinese app stores at the direction of Chinese governmental authorities; and (iv) as a result, Momo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Allegations: Livent Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

