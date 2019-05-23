II-VI Incorporated to Present at the Cowen and Company 47th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:



Cowen and Company 47 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Place: Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York

Date: May 30, 2019

Time: 9:40 AM ET

Presenter

Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer

A real-time audio webcast of the Company's presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the Company's website at: https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the conclusion of the event.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com .