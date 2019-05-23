Annual General Meeting of Active Biotech AB

PRESS RELEASE

The Annual General Meeting of Active Biotech was held on May 23, 2019.

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, it was resolved that no dividend would be paid.

The members of the Board and the President were discharged from liability with respect to their management of the Company for 2018.

In accordance with the Election Committee's proposal, the Board members Peter Sjöstrand and Peter Thelin were re-elected. Furthermore, the Meeting resolved on the appointment of Michael Shalmi and Uli Hacksell as new members of the Board. The Meeting also resolved on the appointment of Michael Shalmi as Chairman of the Board. KPMG AB was re-elected as auditor.

In accordance with the Election Committee's proposal, the Meeting resolved that fees payable to the Board shall amount to SEK 500,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 200,000 to each of the other Board members who are not employees of the Company. Furthermore, the Meeting resolved that Michael Shalmi may also receive remuneration on market terms for work performed for the Company outside the scope of the Board work.

Furthermore, the Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Election Committee's proposal, that the Election Committee shall be composed of representatives for the three largest owners, as per the end of September, 2019, as well as the Chairman of the Board.

The Meeting approved the Board's proposal concerning guidelines for remuneration to the President and other senior executives. The guidelines conform to the principles applied to date.

It was further resolved to amend the Company's articles of association in accordance with the Board's proposal.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Meeting finally resolved to authorize the Board to, for a period that does not extend past the date of the next Annual General Meeting, with or without pre-emptive rights for the shareholders, resolve on the issue of new shares and/or convertibles, corresponding to not more than 30 percent of the total number of shares in the Company after utilization of the authorization.

Lund May 23, 2019

Active Biotech AB (publ)

Helén Tuvesson

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO

Tel +46 46 19 21 56

Hans Kolam, CFO

Tel +46 46 19 20 44

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company with focus on neurodegenerative/inflammatory diseases and cancer. Laquinimod, an orally administered small molecule with unique immunomodulatory properties in development for neurodegenerative diseases. ANYARA (naptumumab), an immunotherapy, in development for cancer indications in partnership with NeoTX Therapeutics Ltd. Furthermore, commercial activities are conducted for the tasquinimod, paquinimod and SILC projects. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

Active Biotech AB

(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)

Box 724, SE-220 07 Lund, Sweden

Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 20:00 p.m. CET on May 23, 2019.

Attachment