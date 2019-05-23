Cancer & Blood Specialists of Louisville To Join the American Oncology Network, LLC

Fort Myers, FL, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that Cancer & Blood Specialists of Louisville, a leading community oncology/hematology practice in Louisville, Kentucky will join AON on June 1, 2019. AON is an alliance of physicians and veteran healthcare leaders uniting to ensure the long-term success of community oncology.



With the upcoming AON affiliation, the practice will increase its current service offerings to their patients with enhanced technology, an expanded oral oncolytic outpatient pharmacy, pathology and central laboratory services, and enhanced care management services.

AON CEO, Bradley Prechtl, MBA, stated, "We are very pleased to welcome the physicians and staff of Cancer & Blood Specialists of Louisville. The physicians and staff have long demonstrated their willingness to serve and support patients in the Louisville area; and they have done so with compassionate, patient-centric care in a community setting."

AON Board Member and Chairman Dr. Steve Orman said, "Drs. Mohammad Khan, Vijay Raghavan, and Subhash Sheth are highly respected physicians who have been delivering exemplary care to patients for a number of years. As part of the American Oncology Network, LLC, they will be able to take advantage of AON support for pharmaceutical purchasing strategies, human resources, revenue cycle, payer negotiations, and improved technologies, while retaining the autonomy to make the best decisions for their patients and staff."

Dr. Vijay Raghavan, of Cancer & Blood Specialists of Louisville, said, "We are committed to providing expert care for our patients in Louisville and the surrounding areas, as well as southern Indiana. Partnering with AON is in the best interest of our patients and the communities we serve. This alliance allows our physicians, clinicians, and staff to continue focusing on treating patients while enhancing the services that we provide."

With a determination to help everyone receive access to exceptional cancer care, AON was founded by well-respected leaders in community oncology with decades of experience helping oncology practices to thrive by providing proven solutions.

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

Founded in 2017, American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. The executive management team of AON brings more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most . . . providing the highest quality care for patients.



The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.



AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a Care Management Team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients' experiences will be at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

