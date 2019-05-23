Genkyotex Invites Shareholders to Annual General Meeting on June 13, 2019

Documents related to AGM available on Genkyotex website or upon request

Genkyotex advancing on strategy for further development of GKT831 in fibrotic liver diseases

GKT831 Ph2 DKD trial progresses and Ph2 IPF trial launch upcoming

ARCHAMPS, France, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genkyotex (Euronext Paris & Brussels: FR0013399474 – GKTX), a biopharmaceutical company and the leader in NOX therapies, today announced it will hold its Annual General Meeting on June 13, 2019.

The company hereby invites shareholders to attend the AGM, which will be held on June 13th 2019, at 10:00AM CET at Club Confair, 54 rue Laffitte, 75009 Paris, France. Documents related to the AGM are available on the website of the Company www.genkyotex.com or upon request.

Elias Papatheodorou, CEO of Genkyotex, commented: "This is a very exciting time for Genkyotex as we have obtained for the first-time clinical evidence of the anti-fibrotic activity of GKT831 in our phase 2 trial in PBC. We plan to develop GKT831 in liver, lung and kidney fibrotic indications. Our phase 2 trial in kidney fibrosis is progressing and we are looking forward to the upcoming launch of our phase 2 trial in IPF. Both trials are funded by reputable institutions, the JDRF and the NIH respectively. Our cash position provides funding to April 2020 and allows us to advance our strategy for further development of GKT831 in PBC, NASH and PSC."

About Genkyotex

Genkyotex is the leading biopharmaceutical company in NOX therapies, listed on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Brussels markets. A leader in NOX therapies, its unique therapeutic approach is based on a selective inhibition of NOX enzymes that amplify multiple disease processes such as fibrosis, inflammation, pain processing, cancer development, and neurodegeneration.

Genkyotex's platform enables the identification of orally available small molecules that selectively inhibit specific NOX enzymes. Genkyotex is developing a pipeline of first-in-class product candidates targeting one or multiple NOX enzymes. The lead product candidate, GKT831, a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor has been evaluated in a phase 2 clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, a fibrotic orphan disease) and is being evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD). A grant from the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) of $8.9 million was awarded to Professor Victor Thannickal at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) to fund a multi-year research program evaluating the role of NOX enzymes in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs, the core component of the program will be to conduct a Phase 2 trial with the GKT831 in patients with IPF. This product candidate may also be active in other fibrotic indications.

Genkyotex also has a versatile platform well-suited to the development of various immunotherapies (Vaxiclase). A partnership covering the use of Vaxiclase as an antigen per se (GTL003) has been established with Serum Institute of India Private Ltd (Serum Institute), the world's largest producer of vaccine doses, for the development by Serum Institute of cellular multivalent combination vaccines against a variety of infectious diseases.

For further information, please go to www.genkyotex.com or investors@genkyotex.com

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements by the company with respect to its objectives. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, estimates and expectations of Genkyotex's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as the company's ability to implement its chosen strategy, customer market trends, changes in technologies and in the company's competitive environment, changes in regulations, clinical or industrial risks and all risks linked to the company's growth. These factors as well as other risks and uncertainties may prevent the company from achieving the objectives outlined in the press release and actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Without being exhaustive, such factors include uncertainties involved in the development of Genkyotex's products, which may not succeed, or in the delivery of Genkyotex's products marketing authorizations by the relevant regulatory authorities and, in general, any factor that could affects Genkyotex's capacity to commercialize the products it develops. No guarantee is given on forward-looking statements which are subject to a number of risks, notably those described in the registration document (document de reference) registered by the French Markets Authority (the AMF) on 26 April 2019 under number R.19-014, and those linked to changes in economic conditions, the financial markets, or the markets on which Genkyotex is present. Genkyotex products are currently used for clinical trials only and are not otherwise available for distribution or sale.