Transcontinental Inc. – Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

MONTRÉAL, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, June 6, 2019, Transcontinental Inc. will release its second quarter 2019 results and host a conference call for the financial community at 4:15 p.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's Internet site at www.tc.tc, and will be archived for 30 days. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire prior to the conference call as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.



Q2 2019 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Date : Thursday, June 6, 2019 Time : 4:15 p.m. Dial-in numbers : 1 647 788-4922 or 1 877 223-4471 Live audio webcast : www.tc.tc/investors/overview CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY INFORMATION

Availability dates : June 6 (7:30 p.m.) to June 14 (11:59 p.m.) Conference Dial In : 1 416 621-4642 or 1 800 585-8367 Access code : 2690259 Webcast : www.tc.tc/investors/overview

The following is the conference call calendar for the 2019 fiscal year, for your information:

2019 CALENDAR

3rd quarter : Thursday, September 5 4th quarter : Thursday, December 12

For further information:



Mathieu Hébert

Corporate Treasurer

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-4029

mathieu.hebert@tc.tc

www.tc.tc



