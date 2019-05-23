REMINDER/Media Advisory: BRP Will Present Its First Quarter FY2020 Results and Hold Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VALCOURT, Quebec, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO, NASDAQ:DOOO) will hold its first quarter FY2020 financial results conference call on Thursday, May 30, 2019, followed by its annual meeting of shareholders.



José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will present the results of the first quarter of FY2020 and address questions from analysts on a conference call at 9 a.m. (EDT).

For the annual meeting of shareholders, Laurent Beaudoin, Chairman of the Board of Directors, will then join Messrs. Boisjoli and Martel to discuss the results for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. (EDT).

First Quarter FY2020 Results

The press release will be distributed on Canadian and American newswires on Thursday, May 30 at approximately 6 a.m. (EDT).

For investors and analysts: Telephone: 514-392-0235 or

1-800-564-3880 (toll-free in North America)

Event code 4304845

Click here for international dial-in numbers Webcast: Click here to access the webcast

Business media are allowed to join the call but will not be permitted to ask questions. This webcast will also be live on the Internet here and accessible to media and interested participants. An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.



Annual Meeting of Shareholders (in French with simultaneous interpretation): Date: Thursday, May 30, 2019 Time: 11 a.m. (EDT) Location: Laurent Beaudoin Centre for Design and Innovation

754, St-Joseph St., Valcourt, Quebec, J0E 2L0

There will be a brief photo opportunity before the meeting, however, no electronic devices will be allowed in the room during the meeting.



The recording of the annual meeting, in English and original French versions, will be available on the web that afternoon by clicking here .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Manitou boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made approximately of 12,500 driven, resourceful people.

