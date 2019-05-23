Supply Chain Management Association Recognizes CN With the Association's Nation Builder Award

TORONTO and MONTREAL, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Supply Chain Management Association (SCMA) today announces that CN is the recipient of its first ‘NATION BUILDER' award. The award commemorates SCMA's 100th anniversary and recognizes the historical and future importance of building supply chains to building Canada.



"The 100th anniversary of SCMA served as the catalyst for this award, but the selection of CN was guided by the company's unrivaled legacy of economic and innovative contributions to building Canada's supply chain infrastructure," said Christian Buhagiar, President and CEO, SCMA. "As beautiful as our country is, the variety of terrains and population density pose unique challenges for the safe, secure movement and tracking of goods and raw materials. Without leading edge infrastructure, the integrity of Canada's supply chains is compromised and Canada's positioning in global trade is at risk. CN has and continues to provide the investments and leadership needed to ensure that Canada is recognized for having one of the safest supply chains in the world."

"On behalf of all CN railroaders, I am honoured to have CN recognized with the SCMA's Nation Builder Award," said JJ Ruest, President and CEO, CN. "As with SCMA, this year marks our centennial, and while we are proud of the company's heritage, our focus is on the future of the supply chain and how we can play an active role in moving Canada's natural resources and our customers' goods to market safely and efficiently. We are focusing on investing in infrastructure, technology and solutions to increase our role in Canadian supply chain and across our international markets."

The Nation Builder award will be presented to CN at a special luncheon from 12:20 to 1:20 pm on Thursday, May 30 during the 2019 SCMA National Conference and Fellow Awards Gala at Le Sheraton Hotel in Montreal. Lonny Kubas, AVP Supply Chain at CN will deliver remarks and accept the award on behalf of JJ and CN.

ABOUT CN

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company's website at www.cn.ca .

ABOUT SCMA

The Supply Chain Management Association ™ (SCMA™) is Canada's largest nonprofit supply chain association and is the voice of Canada's supply chain, representing and serving more than 7,000 professionals across the country, as well as the wider supply chain community. SCMA is a federation, with a national secretariat and 10 provincial/territorial Institutes. Its mission is to "provide leadership to the Canadian supply chain community, provide value to all members, and advance the profession." Through its education, advocacy and resource-development initiatives, the association endeavours to advance its vision, to see that "Canadian supply chain professionals and organizations are recognized for leading innovation, global competitiveness and driving economic growth." Its Supply Chain Management Professional™ (SCMP™) designation is Canada's most sought-after professional designation for those entering the field and advancing as leaders in supply chain. For more information, visit scma.com.

