OPTIZMO™ Sponsoring MailCon New York 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, has announced that it will once again be sponsoring MailCon New York. This marks the second consecutive year the company has sponsored and exhibited at the premier email marketing industry conference. OPTIZMO will once again be the event's Official Compliance Sponsor.



In just a few short years, MailCon has established itself as the premier event dedicated to the email marketing industry, drawing attendees from around the world to come to New York, for a day of educational sessions and networking opportunities. The OPTIZMO team is excited for the opportunity to meet face-to-face with email marketers from dozens of countries to learn more about their needs and identify ways to help make them more successful. Many MailCon attendees access OPTIZMO's suppression list management platform on a regular basis, to download suppression files, cleanse mailing lists, and obtain approved campaign creative and opt-out links.

"We're excited to continue our support and partnership with the team at MailCon again in 2019," said Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO. "The entire OPTIZMO team is proud of our role as the Official Compliance Sponsor for the event and we're looking forward to meeting with so many successful email marketers to discuss how we can help enhance their workflows, while continuing to support their compliance programs."

Since its inception in 2017, MailCon has drawn an international crowd of email marketers from around the world. Attendees come to network with other successful mailers and attend sessions on key industry topics around brand safety and compliance, deliverability, automation tools, and performance analytics, among others. Presenters are experienced email marketing pros, with extensive backgrounds in the industry, providing great insights and valuable information to attendees.

OPTIZMO will exhibit at booth #127 during the event which takes place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Times Square. Several OPTIZMO team members will be in attendance, to meet with clients and partners, attend educational sessions, and network with 500+ MailCon attendees.

Following MailCon, the OPTIZMO team will stay in New York to attend Affiliate Summit East from August 11-13, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business, but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

