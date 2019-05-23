StreamSets Showcases Major Attractions at DataOps Summit 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StreamSets®, provider of the industry's first DataOps platform for modern data integration, today announced some of the main attractions at DataOps Summit 2019, to be held September 3-5, 2019 in San Francisco. Sponsored by partners Booz Allen Hamilton, Microsoft, Snowflake and Trifacta, the conference will feature speakers from marquee-name customers, as well as a full day of in-depth technical training on critical DataOps practices.



StreamSets DataOps Summit 2019 is the first professional conference devoted to thought leadership and technical education for the emerging domain of DataOps. The conference boasts a speaking lineup from some of the world's best-known brands like energy giant Shell, healthcare leader Humana, international broadband provider Ericsson, pharmaceutical leader GlaxoSmithKline and unified communications provider RingCentral. Each will take the stage to share use cases and best practices with an audience of customers, partners, open source users and industry experts.

Tuesday, September 3 will be dedicated to hands-on training with the StreamSets Data Platform and associated technologies, including Apache Kafka and Apache Spark. Open source users and customers will enjoy a full day of instruction on the basics of data movement, and will learn how to ingest and manage data into platforms like Hadoop, AWS, Azure and Google.

"StreamSets DataOps Summit 2019 showcases the convergence of new ideas and advanced technology solutions that savvy business leaders rely on to drive their companies forward," said Shekhar Iyer, StreamSets. "Combined with our elite lineup of presenters, engaged ecosystem partners and immersive hands-on training, this user conference is poised to be a genesis point for an emerging and critical practice area."

The StreamSets DataOps Summit 2019 will take place at the Hilton Financial District in San Francisco, September 3-5, 2019. For more information or to attend the conference, please visit www.dataopssummit-sf.com. Sign up before May 31, 2019 and take advantage of a 30% discount on registration. If you're interested in sponsoring the event, click here.

About DataOps

DataOps is the application of DevOps practices to data management and integration to reduce the cycle time of data analytics, with a focus on automation, collaboration and monitoring. DataOps is essential for a data landscape marked by architectural complexity with accelerating change.

About StreamSets

StreamSets built the industry's first multi-cloud DataOps platform for modern data integration, helping enterprises to continuously flow big, streaming and traditional data to their data scientists and data-intensive applications. It uniquely handles data drift, those frequent and unexpected changes to data that break pipelines and damage data integrity. The platform combines the open source StreamSets Data Collector™ for execution of any-to-any pipelines (the data plane) with a cloud-native StreamSets Control Hub™ for the design, monitoring and performance management of multi-pipeline topologies (the control plane). Founded in 2014 by Girish Pancha, former chief product officer of Informatica, and Arvind Prabhakar, a former engineering leader at Informatica and Cloudera, StreamSets is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital firms, including Battery Ventures, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), and Accel Partners. For more information, visit www.streamsets.com.

