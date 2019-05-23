VBL Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting and the BIO International Convention

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT ), today announced the upcoming presentation of final results from the Phase 2 study of VB-111 in ovarian cancer at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2019 Annual Meeting, to be held May 31 - June 4, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. An additional presentation at ASCO will focus on analysis of VB-111 MRI data from Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies in recurrent GBM and the potential of VB-111 in this indication. VBL will also give a company presentation at the 2019 BIO International Convention, to be held June 3-6, 2019 in Philadelphia.



2019 ASCO Annual Meeting - Presentation Details 1. Title: Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) in platinum resistant ovarian cancer Abstract: 5542 Session Type: Poster Session Session Title: Gynecologic Cancer Date: June 1, 2019 Time: 1:15 PM - 4:15 PM CDT Location: Hall A Poster Board: #365 Presenter: Richard T. Penson, MD, MRCP, Massachusetts General Hospital 2. Title: Quantitative radiographic analysis of phase II and III trials in recurrent glioblastoma treated with VB-111 with or without bevacizumab or bevacizumab monotherapy. Abstract: 2018 Session Type: Poster Session Session: Central Nervous System Tumors Date: June 2, 2019 Time: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM CDT Location: Hall A Poster Board: #207 Presenter: Benjamin M. Ellingson, PhD, MS. University of California Los Angeles 3. Title: Quantitative radiographic analysis of phase II and III trials in recurrent glioblastoma treated with VB-111 with or without bevacizumab or bevacizumab monotherapy. Abstract: 2018 Session Type: Poster Discussion Session Session: Central Nervous System Tumors Date: June 2, 2019 Time: 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM CDT Location: S404 Poster Board: #207 Presenter: Benjamin M. Ellingson, PhD, MS. University of California Los Angeles 2019 BIO International Convention - Presentation Details Date: June 4, 2019 Time: 3:30 pm EDT Presentation Room: Theater 2 Location: Philadelphia Convention Center Webcast: 2019 BIO International Convention Webcast

About VB-111 (ofranergene obadenovec)

VB-111, a potential first-in-class anticancer therapeutic candidate, is the Company's lead oncology product currently being studied in the OVAL potential-registration Phase 3 pivotal trial for ovarian cancer (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03398655). VB-111 has received orphan drug designation in both the US and Europe, and fast track designation in the US for prolongation of survival in patients with rGBM. In addition, VB-111 successfully demonstrated proof-of-concept and survival benefit in Phase 2 clinical trials in radioiodine-refractory thyroid cancer and recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (NCT01711970). VB-111 has received an Orphan Designation for the treatment of ovarian cancer from the European Commission.

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. The Company's lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in an "all comers" Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our programs, including VB-111, including their clinical development, such as the timing thereof, therapeutic potential and clinical results, and the scope and protection of our intellectual property rights. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results, and that we may not realize the expected benefits of our intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. VBL Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.