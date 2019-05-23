Aequus to supply Kensington Eye Institute with Zepto Capsulotomy system; Extends Distribution Agreement with Mynosys

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSXV:AQS, OTCQB:AQSZF) ("Aequus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an agreement for the Zepto Precision Pulse Capsulotomy device ("Zepto") with The Kensington Eye Institute, a world renowned clinic and leader in Canada for cataract, glaucoma, and retina surgery. Additionally, Aequus is pleased to announce the extension of the Zepto distribution agreement with Mynosys, which prolongs the term to April, 2022.



"The Zepto Capsulotomy System has received positive feedback with our customers in specific types of cataract surgeries," said Ian Ball, CCO of Aequus. "We're proud to have the Zepto placed in one of the top clinics in Canada, where over 10,000 cataract surgeries are performed every year. Kensington has consistently been home to some of the top eye surgeons in the country and leads in the introduction and development on new technologies in ophthalmology. This placement, along with the extension of the distribution agreement, provides further validation of Aequus' ability to successfully commercialize assets within Canada."

"I am really pleased to have access to the Zepto system at Kensington," said Dr. Rosa Braga-Mele, Director of Cataract Surgery at Kensington Eye Institute. "It has been really useful in my complex cataract surgeries and I'm looking forward to gaining further experience with Zepto."

The extension of the Mynosys distribution agreement adds an additional year onto the previously agreed upon initial term of the agreement. Thereafter, the term will automatically renew for consecutive three-year terms given Aequus meets certain requirements set out in the agreement.

"We are delighted to announce that we have extended the relationship between the two companies," said Pat Lydon, Vice President, Mynosys. "We have been tremendously impressed by the professionalism of the company – the excellence of the marketing and overall advocacy that Aequus has created for Zepto has gone beyond our expectations in a partner. We look forward to continuing our partnership to bring this much needed device to the market."

ABOUT THE ZEPTO PRECISION PULSE CAPSULOTOMY SYSTEM

The Zepto capsulotomy system provides consistent, high quality anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgery in a convenient, cost-effective, disposable format. Zepto integrates seamlessly into the routine steps of cataract surgery with phacoemulsification. The Zepto System consists of a disposable Zepto capsulotomy handpiece that is attached to a small control console. Zepto uses the precision pulse capsulotomy method, a proprietary combination of calibrated suction and a 4-millisecond multipulse energy algorithm to produce highly accurate capsulotomies. Zepto is ideal for surgery using premium lenses as well as difficult cases and creates a capsulotomy with an edge strength greater than conventional methods or femtosecond lasers. For more information, please visit https://www.zeptocapsulotomy.ca .

ABOUT KENSINGTON EYE INSTITUTE

The Kensington Eye Institute is a state-of-the-art academic health centre located in Toronto, Ontario that provides ambulatory surgical and medical vision care and supports ophthalmic research and education. The Kensington Eye Institute is licensed under the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care as an Independent Health Facility, and are affiliated with the University of Toronto Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences.

ABOUT DR. ROSA BRAGA-MELE

Dr. Rosa Braga-Mele is a cataract specialist and educator who speaks frequently at both the national and international level on advanced surgical techniques, innovations in phacoemulsification surgery, complicated cataract cases, and IOL development. She was voted by her peers as one of the top 50 opinion leaders in cataract and refractive surgery and has over 150 published abstracts and papers within the field. She has been involved in clinical trials pertaining to wavefront IOL's, multifocal IOL's, and phacoemulsification surgery. Dr. Braga-Mele has been active within the ophthalmic community throughout her career, currently serving as Chair of the Education Clinical Committee for the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS), holding various roles in the past with the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Canadian Ophthalmology Society, and achieving several awards for her contributions to mentorship and volunteer service within the community. Dr. Braga-Mele is a Professor of Ophthalmology, Faculty of Medicine, at the University of Toronto and the Cataract Director at the Kensington Eye Institute.

ABOUT AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSXV:AQS) (OTCQB:AQSZF) is a growing specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing high quality, differentiated products. Aequus has grown its pipeline to include several commercial products in ophthalmology and transplant, and a development stage pipeline in neurology and psychiatry with a goal of addressing the need for improved medication adherence through enhanced delivery systems. As a complement to its focus in neurology, our most recent addition to the development pipeline was a long-acting form of medical cannabis, where there is a high need for a consistent, predictable and pharmaceutical-grade delivery of products for patients. Aequus intends to commercialize its internal programs in Canada alongside its current portfolio of marketed established medicines and will look to form strategic partnerships that would maximize the reach of its product candidates worldwide. Aequus plans to build on its Canadian commercial platform through the launch of additional products that are either created internally or brought in through an acquisition or license; remaining focused on highly specialized therapeutic areas. For further information, please visit www.aequuspharma.ca

