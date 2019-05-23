MDLIVE Adds Kristen Lalowski to Senior Leadership Team as Chief Product Officer

Sunrise, Fla., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDLIVE Inc. today announced the appointment of Kristen Lalowski as Chief Product Officer. With more than 25 years of experience in nursing, healthcare technology, product management and sales, Lalowski will lead MDLIVE's product team with a focus on expanding MDLIVE's online healthcare service offerings, enhancing MDLIVE's consumer and provider experience and driving client outcomes.

Prior to joining MDLIVE, Lalowski was the Vice President of Strategy and Solutions of N-of-One, a molecular decision support company, where she drove the launch of new products in both existing and previously untapped pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. In this position, Lalowski also managed the solutions, sales, marketing and engineering functions of the company to consistently generate tangible outcomes.

"With telehealth going mainstream, it is critical we continue our relentless pursuit of creating a world-class consumer and clinician experience as well as consistently launch innovative solutions that drive better access and higher quality care at a lower cost for our consumers and our clients," said Rich Berner, CEO of MDLIVE. "Kristen brings a unique combination of clinical, technical, business and user design experience needed to create and roll-out innovative solutions, along with a proven track record of driving outcomes. We look forward to her success at MDLIVE."

Lalowski has held several executive roles in solutions management, including Vice President of Cross-Product Solutions at Allscripts. In this position, she managed a large cross-functional team while leading the strategic integration of the company's seven business units. Lalowski was also the Vice President of Solutions Management at Optum, managing and holding profit-and-loss responsibility for multiple product lines. Prior to her work in healthcare technology, Lalowski was an emergency department nurse and nurse manager, positions that provided her with valuable clinical and management experience for driving business in the healthcare industry.

Lalowski added, "Online care is rapidly evolving into an integral element of the healthcare industry, and the MDLIVE team recognizes the significant potential for developing and implementing new products that enable ease of connecting doctors and counselors to consumers. I am proud to join my colleagues at MDLIVE as we usher in a new and more innovative era of healthcare."

About MDLIVE

MDLIVE Inc. is focused on delivering high-quality, convenient, cost-effective online medical, dermatological and behavioral healthcare. MDLIVE was founded on the principle that healthcare should be simple, fast and uncomplicated. Since 2009, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to deliver high-quality, convenient and cost-efficient care to patients and organizations across the United States. Through MDLIVE's comprehensive telehealth platform, millions of people are empowered with 24/7/365 access to the company's network of board-certified internists, family practitioners, pediatricians, emergency room specialists, dermatologists, psychiatrists, and counselors. The company constantly looks to break scientific and industry barriers by pairing cutting-edge technologies, automation philosophies and evidence-based content with a vision to improve both efficiency and quality. At the same time, Sophie, MDLIVE's personal health assistant, aims to improve the consumer experience via a multi-channel approach that can evolve quickly as new technologies become available. MDLIVE's HIPAA- and PHI-compliant, cloud-based platform gives registered users access to virtual consultations through secure online video, phone or the MDLIVE app.

