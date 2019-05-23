Mesoblast Keynote Presentations to Feature at 2019 Annual Meeting of the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy

MELBOURNE, Australia; and NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited ((ASX:MSB, NASDAQ:MESO), global leader in cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, will feature at the International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy (ISCT) annual meeting being held May 29-June 1, 2019.



In the plenary session ‘Commercial Strategies for Expanding Global Cell and Gene Therapy Access', Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu will discuss the Company's product pipeline and commercialization plans for its lead cell therapy remestemcel-L. The presentation will focus on potential approval and market launch of remestemcel-L in the United States for the treatment of pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease (aGVHD), and subsequent proposed label extension for adults with aGVHD and additional indications in children and adults.

Additionally, Mesoblast's Global Head of Research and Development, Dr Paul Simmons, will discuss the Company's commercial scale manufacturing capabilities, its proprietary technologies, and strategies for meeting expected peak market demand.

