Intapp Acquires OnePlace

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp today announced it has acquired OnePlace, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for marketing and business development teams. Intapp and OnePlace are joining forces to address the growing need for a unified front office solution spanning the client lifecycle that helps firms cultivate key relationships, drive growth, and better compete in their modern marketplace.



OnePlace, founded in 2012, was an early pioneer in cloud-based marketing solutions, helping more than 60 professional services customers replace their legacy CRM. The combination brings together OnePlace's deep domain knowledge and team of experts in marketing and business development technology, with Intapp's market-leading Industry Cloud for Professional Services.

With this acquisition, the market will now have an integrated client lifecycle solution for the front office that enables seamless collaboration across the firm and its partners and business services teams; from strategy to origination and execution.

"Coupled with our other recent acquisitions of DealCloud and gwabbit, adding OnePlace to our portfolio further demonstrates Intapp's commitment to assembling the industry's best team to deliver on the full vision of a modern, unified front office solution for our customers," said Dan Tacone, Intapp's President. "Together, we will help our customers execute marketing and business development growth strategies more efficiently and effectively."

"My team and I are excited to join with Intapp to make the industry's leading client lifecycle experience even more complete and powerful," said Tim Smith, OnePlace's CEO. "At its core, this acquisition will deliver a single, reliable source of truth for client and prospect knowledge to our combined customer roster. Like Intapp, we believe in the ‘everything in one place' ethos. Our combined team has the unique capability to execute this vision."

About Intapp

Intapp provides the first and only professional and financial services industry cloud to help firms shift to a modernization strategy and gain a growth edge in today's competitive marketplace. Over 1,300 customers globally, including 96 of the Global 100 law firms, five of the top eight global accounting firms, and more than 600 capital markets and financial advisory firms, rely on us. We offer intelligent solutions – purpose-built for partner-led firms – spanning the entire client lifecycle, from strategy through origination and execution. Intapp is backed by Temasek and Great Hill Partners. For more information, visit www.intapp.com

