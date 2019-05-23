Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) and Encourages Livent Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) securities pursuant to and/or traceable to Livent's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on or about October 12, 2018.



The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) as a result, the company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) the company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the company's existing contracts; (4) the company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

