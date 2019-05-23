Market Overview

Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares

May 22, 2019
HOUSTON, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Apache Corporation ((NYSE, NASDAQ:APA) has declared the regular cash dividend on the company's common shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Aug. 22, 2019, to stockholders of record on July 22, 2019, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation's common stock.  

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com.

Contacts

Investor: (281) 302-2286  Gary Clark
Media:    (713) 296-7276  Phil West                          
Website: www.apachecorp.com

