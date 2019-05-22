Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) and Encourages Healthcare Services Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).



On March 22, 2019 a complaint was filed alleging that between April 11, 2017 and March 4, 2018, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of Healthcare Services securities and misrepresented the value of the company's business and prospects by overstating its earnings and concealing the significant defects in its internal controls.

